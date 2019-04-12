Kabbage Closes $700 Million Asset-Backed Securitization

Plus, Rent the Runway is going to start offering clothing for girls, and Landed just raised a $7.5 million Series A round.

April 12, 2019 2 min read

Loan platform Kabbage has closed a securitization of $700 million dollars as it continues to grow. Kabbage is valued at over $1.2 billion dollars.

Rent the Runway, an online clothing and accessory rentals platform, is going to start offering clothing for girls later this month. Some of the designers offered for kids will be Fendi, Chloé and Stella McCartney. The announcement comes shortly after Rent the Runway announced their venture into the home business through a partnership with West Elm.

Landed, a startup company that helps teachers buy homes, just raised a $7.5 million Series A round. Landed helps teachers and educators buy homes by helping them with down-payment assistance. The round was led by Initialized Capital.

