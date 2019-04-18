The Difference Between Being Famous and Having Influence

This angel investor, author and entrepreneur shares his thoughts on why other entrepreneurs should focus on building their influence.

April 18, 2019 1 min read

Dan Fleyshman shares his thoughts on the role of content marketing for today’s business leaders and the main difference between simply being famous and having influence over others. He also provides insights on how his approach to communication has changed since founding companies in his teenage years.

Fleyshman and host David Meltzer discuss the role of personal brands for today’s entrepreneurs (themselves included), and how some business leaders have built more impactful followings than superstar athletes, despite having far less star power. They also chat about their approach to investing in others and why they invest in people, not ideas.

