My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

These Types of Music Will Improve Your Productivity

Here are three types of music that will give you a major boost in productivity.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Social Media Editor
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you struggling with productivity? Want to tune out all of those distractions? Here are three types of music that will give you a major boost in productivity.

First, classical music. Classical music is known for being calming, relaxing and helping reduce stress. Researchers have long claimed that listening to classical music can help people perform tasks more efficiently. 

Second, nature music. Nature sounds can help people perform tasks more efficiently. Nature sounds work best when they’re soothing sounds, such as flowing water or rainfall. Don't go with the bird calls and animal noises for this one.

And finally, cinematic music. Cinematic music scores can be empowering, lifting your spirits and brightening your mood. If you’re feeling tired and drained, try listening to some epic-style cinematic music to give you that extra boost of motivation.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur