How to Stay Accountable With Your Goals

Start holding yourself accountable with these methods.

April 26, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Accountability keeps you striving toward your goals and reaching for your dreams. That’s why it’s so important to find ways to hold yourself accountable. Start holding yourself accountable with these methods.

You have to start with being brutally honest with yourself. It’s important that you make a brutally honest and thorough assessment of yourself -- you need to see your talents and shortcomings as clearly as possible and understand what works best for you in reaching your goals.

Next, commit to a schedule. Set a schedule you can commit to. This will give you a game plan you can follow and a way to evaluate if you’re consistently and persistently working toward your goals.

And when it just seems like reaching your goals is getting more difficult. Remember your why. Keep your “why” top of mind when striving to reach your goals. Holding yourself accountable means having a crystal-clear reason why this goal is so important to you.