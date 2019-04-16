5 Topics That Will Make Your 'About Me' Less Boring (60-Second Video)

Make your professional bio sing with these tips.

Too many of us write bios that are the literary equivalent of sleeping pills. Here are five topics that PR expert Joan Stewart says will make your “About Me” a lot less boring

What's your dream occupation -- the one job you'd love to have if you weren't doing what you're doing now?

What embarrassing mistake have you made that has taught you a lesson?

Bowled a 300 game? Completed a challenging home project? What one accomplishment are you most proud of?

What's your favorite sports team, and how far will you go to show your support?

What's your guilty pleasure? Mine is watching those cheesy, predictable, stars-from-the-’90s-packed Hallmark Movies.

