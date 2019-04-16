My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

5 Topics That Will Make Your 'About Me' Less Boring (60-Second Video)

Make your professional bio sing with these tips.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director

Too many of us write bios that are the literary equivalent of sleeping pills. Here are five topics that PR expert Joan Stewart says will make your “About Me” a lot less boring

  • What's your dream occupation -- the one job you'd love to have if you weren't doing what you're doing now?
  • What embarrassing mistake have you made that has taught you a lesson?
  • Bowled a 300 game? Completed a challenging home project? What one accomplishment are you most proud of?
  • What's your favorite sports team, and how far will you go to show your support?
  • What's your guilty pleasure? Mine is watching those cheesy, predictable, stars-from-the-’90s-packed Hallmark Movies.

Get more info to sharpen up your professional life on entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur