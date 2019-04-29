My Queue

3 Things To Know

3 Productivity Tips for Organizing Your Work Life (60-Second Video)

Here are some sure-fire tips for improving your productivity.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director

Productivity is all about efficiency -- doing more, faster and with less. Here are three simple productivity tips that will help you organize your work life.

  • Use your commuting time to complete simple tasks. During my morning subway ride, I go through my inbox and mark messages I need to respond to. By the time I get to work, I’m ready to respond.
  • Work “offsite” when it makes sense. When you need to write a document or research a topic, the absence of office interruptions will improve concentration. Just make sure your boss is cool with it.
  • Converse, don’t email. Pick up the phone or walk down the hall and talk directly to colleagues. You can give precise direction and clear up misunderstandings quickly. 

Get more info to sharpen up your professional life on entrepreneur.com

