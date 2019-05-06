My Queue

3 Things To Know

3 Powerful Public Speaking Tips (60-Second Video)

Here's how to give the best speech of your life.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director

The ability to speak to a group is vital for any entrepreneur. Simon Sinek, one of the most-watched TED Talks presenters of all time, offers these tips for delivering speeches that inspire, inform and entertain.

  • Don’t talk right away. "That communicates a little bit of insecurity and fear,” Sinek says. Instead, quietly walk out on stage. Then take a deep breath, find your place, wait a few seconds and begin.
  • Make eye contact with audience members one by one. If you can, give each person that you look at an entire sentence or thought, without breaking your gaze.
  • Speak unusually slowly. When you get nervous, your words tend to speed up. Sinek believes it's impossible to speak too slowly on stage. Pause between each of your words and people will hang... on... your... every... word.

