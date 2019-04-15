My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

How to Name Your Business (60-Second Video)

Here are three things to consider when naming your dream company.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director

Naming your business is incredibly exciting...and also incredibly hard. The right name can get your business off on the right foot, and the wrong name can scare customers away before you even open the door. Here are some dos and don’ts for naming your company from our book Start Your Own Business:

  1. Pick a name that you like! Legendary comic strip creator Charles M. Schulz hated the name Peanuts, which was given to him by an editor when there was a copyright dispute with his original title. Can you imagine being that successful with a name you despise?

  2. Stay away from cute puns. This will make your business and its services seem like a joke -- unless you have a killer one!

  3. Don’t be too grandiose with your name. The word “Enterprises” for example, can come off as an amateurish way to sound important. Pick something simple and inviting, and test it out on people who have no idea what your business is and see how they react.

Good luck!

Watch more 3 Things to Know videos here.

 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur