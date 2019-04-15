How to Name Your Business (60-Second Video)

Here are three things to consider when naming your dream company.

Naming your business is incredibly exciting...and also incredibly hard. The right name can get your business off on the right foot, and the wrong name can scare customers away before you even open the door. Here are some dos and don’ts for naming your company from our book Start Your Own Business:

Pick a name that you like! Legendary comic strip creator Charles M. Schulz hated the name Peanuts, which was given to him by an editor when there was a copyright dispute with his original title. Can you imagine being that successful with a name you despise? Stay away from cute puns. This will make your business and its services seem like a joke -- unless you have a killer one! Don’t be too grandiose with your name. The word “Enterprises” for example, can come off as an amateurish way to sound important. Pick something simple and inviting, and test it out on people who have no idea what your business is and see how they react.

Good luck!

