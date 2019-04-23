My Queue

3 Things To Know

More Great Tips for Naming Your Business (60-Second Video)

How to create a memorable name that connects with customers.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director

You thought naming your pet goldfish was hard, try naming your business! Here are three tips to help you come up with a great name that connects with customers.

  1. To get your creative juices flowing, pay attention to all of the businesses you interact with on a daily basis. Ignoring what the companies actually do, see if there is anything in common with the names that you like and don’t like, and build off that.

  2. Avoid initials, suggests serial entrepreneur Yanik Silver. Companies like IBM and BMW have had decades to cement meaning to those letters, but when you’re first starting out a couple of letters won’t tell customers much about you.

  3. Silver also suggests using Google Adwords to determine keywords in your name that are likely to drive traffic to your company's site in search.

Good luck!

