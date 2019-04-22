My Queue

Advice

How These Women CEOs Raise Money in Rooms Full of Men

The founders of furniture startup Hutch talk about the various obstacles they've come up against while fundraising.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner, Business Rockstars talks with Madeline Fraser and Beatrice Fischel-Bock, the founders of Hutch (a furniture app that allows customers to try before they buy). They discuss some of the deep-seeded fears female entrepreneurs hold, which often arise from coming up against challenges as two women founders in a male-dominated field like venture capital.

Fraser talks about how she often has to first prove herself as a woman and then again as a credible entrepreneur. In order to stay grounded, Fraser emphasizes taking lunch with trusted, professional women to shake off self-doubt.

Fraser also talks about not guilting people for canceling a social plan or being unable to make a particular meeting over work commitments. Moreover, she emphasizes how start-up founders should be wise to the stressors of starting a business and encourage some leniency in terms of social activities. 

Click the video to hear more from the female founders of Hutch.

