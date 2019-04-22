My Queue

7 Essential Strategies You Can Use to Grow Your Business

It's important to remain optimistic while running your own company.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy explains a few attributes that are necessary to be successful in the business world. To start, you must have a product that is needed by the marketplace and which is reasonably priced. 

If you own your business, you should be on location almost all the time and be very hands-on. A significant part of running a business is being willing to get into the nitty gritt of the business and even tackle the small tasks. Tracy compares a business owner's responsibility to a physican's, because both should always be ready to take charge. 

Stay positive and optimistic. Things will always be going wrong in business, but it's important to avoid feeling down. You must consistently searching for the silver lining and look for learning moments when things don't go as planned.

Finally, don't lose sight of the customer. As Tracy puts it, the success of your business is directly related to the number of happy customers you have. You must first look to attract customers, then make them regulars, then have them invite friends. 

Click the video to hear more from Brian Tracy. 

