Reality TV

How Christopher 'Drama' Pfaff Used His MTV Fame to Build a Fashion Brand

Andrew Medal chats with the former reality TV star in Beverly Hills to learn about the transition from 'Rob and Big' to Young & Reckless.
Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur, Digital Strategist, Web Designer, Author, Volunteer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Christopher “Drama” Pfaff is an entrepreneur, producer and reality TV star best known for his roles in the MTV reality shows Rob and Big and Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.

Pfaff is also the founder and CEO of Young & Reckless Clothing. Young & Reckless is a street wear inspired clothing brand sold across the world. The brand can be seen worn on celebrities like Kevin Durant, Cassie, Justin Bieber, Meek Mill and Colin Kaepernick.

