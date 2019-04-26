How Christopher 'Drama' Pfaff Used His MTV Fame to Build a Fashion Brand
Christopher “Drama” Pfaff is an entrepreneur, producer and reality TV star best known for his roles in the MTV reality shows Rob and Big and Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.
Pfaff is also the founder and CEO of Young & Reckless Clothing. Young & Reckless is a street wear inspired clothing brand sold across the world. The brand can be seen worn on celebrities like Kevin Durant, Cassie, Justin Bieber, Meek Mill and Colin Kaepernick.
