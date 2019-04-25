3 Toxic People You Should Keep Out of Your Life (60-Second Video)

When building your business, it is important to surround yourself with positivity not toxicity.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Here are some of the toxic people you should keep out of your life.

Control freaks: They claim to know it all and therefore make poor listeners. While this type of personality can be difficult to manage in your personal life, they are complete nightmares in a professional setting. Remember the old adage, "There's no 'I' in team?" Well, in order for a business to thrive, everyone has to work together and a control freak will certainly want everyone to follow their way or else making a tense environment for all involved. Negative nancies: They are energy vampires and naysayers. While it is important to have honest feedback, it's also vital to have positive constructive criticism in order for your business to thrive. Liars: They cannot be trusted on any level. Trust is the foundation of every kind of relationship -- especially a business relationship. If you suspect there is a liar in your presence cut them out from your life.

Watch more 3 Things to Know videos here.