Personal Finance

These Tips Can Help You Invest More Confidently

Here's why investing is like public speaking.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town breaks down a few tips that can help you be more confident while investing. 

To start, remember that investing is a learning process, one that takes multiple efforts. Town likens it to public speaking because both require a lot of practice and confidence comes over time. As a rule, the more you try and the more experience you have, the more confident you will become.

You should also focus on research and being rational. Don't judge your investments off emotions, which will only serve to cloud your judgment.

Make sure you have a general idea where the company will be in a decade. Take a long-term view, and you will be able to make more of an informed decision about whether a stock is right for you. 

Click the video to hear all of Phil Town's investing tips. 

