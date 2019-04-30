Here's How This Fixer Has Helped Unicorn Startups Break Through Regulatory Barriers

Overcoming legal challenges can be absolutely vital for majors startups like Uber and DraftKings.

April 30, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bradley Tusk, founder and CEO of Tusk Holdings, is best known for being Uber’s first political advisor and helping the rideshare company win a landmark regulatory battle in New York City. Tusk’s experience as a fixer has helped startups like DraftKings, Lemonade, Coinbase and Bird break through regulatory barriers and operate at full speed.

Related: TaylorMade CEO David Abeles Talks About the Importance of Innovation, Even in an Old-School Sport Like Golf