How This Entrepreneur Used a Painful Breakup to Launch Her Startup

When faced with unforeseen adversity, Kalika Yap rose above her circumstances.

April 29, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Business Rockstars interviews Kalika Yap, the CEO of Citrus Studios, a company that helps entrepreneurs build personal brands.

Yap talks about developing her business after she was dumped and told to go get a job. She signed up for coding classes soon after. Now, Yap says she believes that entrepreneurs can change the world.

Click the video to hear more Business Rockstars and Kalika Yap.

