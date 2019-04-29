My Queue

Customer Service

8 Fool-Proof Tips to Keep Your Customers Happy

Word-of-mouth endorsements from loyal customers can be a great, free sales asset.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy talks about how to keep customers for long periods. Think about the second sale. It's just as important as the first, because it shows that your product has value and you can deliver on your promises. 

Don't neglect word-of-mouth, either, because your customers can become a free sales asset. Concentrate on stellar customer service. Tracy says the way to improve customer service is through speedy, consistent responses to whatever questions may come up. 

Click the video to hear more.

