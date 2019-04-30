How to Help Friends Who Struggle With Self-Confidence

If you or a friend need to get out of a rut, a shift in mindset can make all the difference.

April 30, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It can be highly frustrating to watch people hold limit themselves due to a lack of self-confidence. But, how can you help them?

Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield says you should remind others that nervousness and excitement are two sides of the same coin. If someone feels nervous or self-conscious, a shift in mindset can lead that to become excitement and a boost in confidence.

Facing fears is another surefire way to get past seemingly insurmountable barriers. Ask others what is the worst-case scenario, and they will often realize failure will only lead them to where they currently are.

