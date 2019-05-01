Why Leading a Startup Can Be Different From Other Teams and Businesses

This founder talks about what it's like to head up a growing startup team.

May 1, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Kate Gorman, the founder and CEO of Fort Mason Games, to talk about the responsibilities of leading a team.

Gorman says that her job is to drive her team towards a common goal with consistency. Leadership looks differently in the fast-paced startup world. Gorman emphasizes that a leader needs to take the time to understand everyone's opinions and align the team before making pivots and big moves.

Gorman also says it's possible to find a sweet spot, even while leading a team, where you can live a productive life outside of work, too. To learn more about how, click play.

