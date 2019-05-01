Why Canada's Unique Position Makes It a Great Starting Spot for Global Expansion

The CEO of Wattpad explains why Canadian startups should try to grow past the United States.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery Distrct talks with Allen Lau, the CEO of Wattpad. Lau understands how it can be tempting for Canadian entrepreneurs to solely focus on expanding to the United States, simply because of proximity.

However, factors like the bilingual nature of Canada make it ideal for more ambitious plans -- including places with untapped potential like China, India and Southern Asia.

