Promoting Your Business May Come Down to This One Highly Effective Tool

May 1, 2019 1 min read

Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose says the number one asset for business promotion is an email list. Rose stresses the power of sending out direct emails, which he calls the quickest and surest way to reach people, and which he uses to promote his blog and book releases.

Click the video to hear more about the necessity of an email list.

