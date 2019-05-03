My Queue

Medicine

Entrepreneurs Gather To Give Cancer Patients a Taste of Hope

Jessica Abo sits down with Mark D. Friedman to discuss The American Cancer Society's 14th Annual Taste of Hope event.
VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For entrepreneurs Jamie Koff and Mark D. Friedman, co-chairing The American Cancer Society's 14th Annual Taste of Hope is very personal. Both have lost loved ones to cancer and found a way to turn their pain into purpose.

Every year, the two work with a dedicated committee of volunteers to produce a culinary, wine and spirits experience that attracts more than 700 guests. Their upcoming event will take place on Thursday, May 23rd, and will raise funds to support cancer research and The Hope Lodge. The celebrity host committee includes Alyssa Reiner, David Alan Basche, Rebecca Luker, Danny Burstein, Harry Carson and Clarke Thorell.

To date, the event has raised more than $1.8 Million to support the American Cancer Society. 

