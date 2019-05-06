My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Success Strategies

What Are the Traits of a Good Negotiator?

The difference between an effective negotiator and an ineffective one comes down to a few tactics.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy points out that a lot of people think the strongest negotiators are pushy or agressive. However, pleasant people can convince people the most through negotiations. 

Skilled negotiators have the ability to automatically make you want to agree with them. They are inviting, non-threatening and look out for win-win situations. 

Click the video to hear more negotiation tips from Brian Tracy. 

Related: 8 Fool-Proof Tips to Keep Your Customers Happy

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur