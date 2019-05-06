What Are the Traits of a Good Negotiator?

The difference between an effective negotiator and an ineffective one comes down to a few tactics.

According to Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy points out that a lot of people think the strongest negotiators are pushy or agressive. However, pleasant people can convince people the most through negotiations.

Skilled negotiators have the ability to automatically make you want to agree with them. They are inviting, non-threatening and look out for win-win situations.

