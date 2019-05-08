Why Being a Good Entrepreneur Means Taking Care of Yourself First

This female founder encourages everyone at her business to seek out a therapist if they need it.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Lindsay Nahmiache, the co-founder of Jive PR + Digital. Nahmiache points out that business owners become the business. Thus, as a business owner, you should take care to nurture yourself and take care of yourself, because how you are eventually becomes the business.

Nahmiache also offers some advice to young, female entrepreneurs. Nahmiache says they should look after themselves and rid themselves of toxicity so they can dream up their most ambitious ideas.

