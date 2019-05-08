My Queue

Success Strategies

What Should Your Company Do When Its Funds Are Dwindling?

This founder says you should start thinking of creative compromises.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Ali Asaria, CEO and founder of Tulip, a company that specializes in building apps. 

The founder talks about how he traveled across the country and approached a list of 60 investors to raise money for his business. However, it became clear that Asaria was going to come up short on his targets -- in fact, he wouldn't even be able to pay employee salaries.

However, that failure helped lead him to a creative compromise with his engineering team, which eventually helped him create Tulip. That experience taught Asaria that a company is a sum of its parts, and that if its individual members are willing to work as a tribe, the company can become a much larger success. 

Click the video to hear more from Mars Discovery District and Ali Asaria.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

