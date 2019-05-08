Want to Start a Business? Here's How to Find Your First, Great Idea.

Businesses are about solving problems, and your interests can help you find the right problem to solve.

May 8, 2019 1 min read

Businesses solve common problems. So, if you're looking for a problem to solve, you should look at your interests.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network parner Jeff Rose explains that he noticed how many people inquired about online marketing courses. Shortly after doing this online research, Rose began developing his own series of courses and building his business.

Click the video to hear more from Jeff Rose about finding your first business idea.

