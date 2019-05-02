My Queue

Failure

Failure Comes With 2 Options. Which Will You Choose?

This entrepreneur and public speaker discusses her transition from the corporate world to working as a consultant.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur, professional speaker and author Leslie Zann shares a story about how her divorce forced her to reevaluate the way she approached life and business and helped her go all-in on launching her own business. Leslie talks about how she was stealing her own dream before she pushed past her fears and bet on herself, then previews the upcoming Think and Grow Rich The Legacy World Tour, where she will be speaking.

Leslie and host David Meltzer share insights on their approaches to handling failure, why mindset can be more valuable than skillset and the optimal way to handle others' dishonesty in business.

