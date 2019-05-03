My Queue

News and Trends

PayPal Ventures Leads $11 Million Investment Round in Retail Startup

Plus, Voiceflow raises $3 million in seed funding, and there are $600 smart glasses backed by Amazon.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Paypal's VC arm is leading an $11 million investing round in Happy Returns, a former Business Rockstars guest. Happy Returns provides comprehensive return solutions for leading online retailers and their customers. Venture Partners and Upfront Ventures also participated in the funding. 

Voiceflow, a startup that helps people design, prototype and build voice apps without coding has raised $3 million in a seed funding round led by True Ventures. Voiceflow will use the funding to hire more engineers and continue to develop the platform.

The Canadian company North recently released a $600 pair of smart glasses called Focals. The Amazon and Intel backed glasses have a tiny projector in one of their arms that beams an image onto a circular film on the right lens. Focals can show you simple alerts like incoming messages, the time and weather.

Latest on Entrepreneur