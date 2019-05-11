How to Build and Leverage Relationships With Successful People

Dana Pump, CEO and co-founder of the Harold & Carole Pump Foundation, discusses how he builds and leverages relationships for charity.

May 11, 2019 1 min read

Dana Pump, CEO and founder of the Harold & Carole Pump Foundation, talks a bit about how he began in the grassroots basketball scene, then breaks down the evolution of their nonprofit over the past 19 years.

Pump also talks about some of the most important relationships he has built along the way with athletes, celebrities and brands.

Dana and host David Meltzer share insights about cultivating relationships with successful people, leveraging those relationships for the good of others and providing value for people through unique experiences. The pair also discuss the right way to make a charitable ask and whether to be passive or aggressive when fundraising.

