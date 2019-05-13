Here's How This Former Architect Started an Ice Cream Company

The founder of Coolhaus ice cream talks about how she got into the sweet business.

May 13, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Business Rockstars talks with Natasha Case about transitioning from architecture to running an ice cream company, Coolhaus. Case never expected herself to work in ice cream, especially after focusing on architecture throughout school and her early life.

However, Case discovered a new side of herself as an entrepreneur. Click play to learn more about that journey, Coolhaus and Business Rockstars.

