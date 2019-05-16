5 Jobs for Animal Lovers Looking to Make Extra Money (60-Second Video)

If you're an animal lover, consider these low-cost side jobs to make extra money.

May 16, 2019

Do you love animals? Do you love extra money? If so, Entrepreneur contributor Grace Reader suggests these five side hustles to keep you close to your four-legged friends.

Pet photographer: If you have a digital SLR camera and know how to use it, you can become the Annie Leibovitz of the canine world.

Pet sitter: Starting a pet-sitting service requires little in startup costs… but you do need credentials.

Pet clothing designer: Designer hoodies for dogs? Kitty couture? The entrepreneurial possibilities for pet clothing are vast indeed.

Pet-matching expert: Ready to swipe? These apps help people connect to shelters, boarders or other animal owners for pet playdates.

Pro pooper scooper: It doesn’t sound like the most glamorous job, but if you don’t want to do it, neither does anyone else.

Start putting that business together meow.

