3 Things To Know

5 Jobs for Animal Lovers Looking to Make Extra Money (60-Second Video)

If you're an animal lover, consider these low-cost side jobs to make extra money.
Next Article
  --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
1 min read

Do you love animals? Do you love extra money? If so, Entrepreneur contributor Grace Reader suggests these five side hustles to keep you close to your four-legged friends.

  • Pet photographer: If you have a digital SLR camera and know how to use it, you can become the Annie Leibovitz of the canine world.
  • Pet sitter: Starting a pet-sitting service requires little in startup costs… but you do need credentials.
  • Pet clothing designer: Designer hoodies for dogs? Kitty couture? The entrepreneurial possibilities for pet clothing are vast indeed.
  • Pet-matching expert: Ready to swipe? These apps help people connect to shelters, boarders or other animal owners for pet playdates.
  • Pro pooper scooper: It doesn’t sound like the most glamorous job, but if you don’t want to do it, neither does anyone else.

Start putting that business together meow.

Watch more 3 Things to Know videos here!

