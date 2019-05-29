5 Jobs for Introverts Looking to Make Extra Money (60-Second Video)

If you're thoughtful and independent, these low-cost side gigs could help you make extra money.

You’re thoughtful. You’re independent. You’re not alone. Introverts make up an estimated 50 percent of the U.S. population and are valuable leaders, thinkers and innovators. Here are five side hustles from writer Carolyn Sun that are perfect for this personality type.

Transcriptionist: This job has a lot of autonomy, is great for independent thinkers and can be done remotely.

Archivist: This work hits a sweet spot for anyone who loves history, organization and research.

Truck driver: This could be a dream job for someone who enjoys driving, the open road and diner food.

Technical writer: As naturally deep thinkers, introverts who have a good understanding of technology make great technical writers. Think software user guides, FAQs and job aids.

Social media manager: This job requires a lot of time online and not much interaction that isn't on the computer -- perfect for an introvert.

Good luck out there.

