3 Things To Know

How to Protect Your Time (60-Second Video)

The most valuable thing in every entrepreneur's life is time. Here's how to make the most of it.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director

What’s the most valuable asset to any entrepreneur? Time! The new book Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life offers many great tips for making the most of your 24 hours.

  1. Recognize your triggers for wasting time, like boredom. Next time you get the urge to mindlessly scroll through Facebook, recognize that trigger and do something else instead. Make a phone call you’ve been putting off all week or pick up a book and read a chapter instead.

  2. Don’t just make a to-do list, use your calendar to set the amount of time you will devote to each task. This will help ensure you are balancing short term and long term projects properly.

  3. Use a friend or an app to keep yourself accountable for tasks and goals. Someone who will not accept “I was binging Game of Thrones for 18 hours” as an excuse.

