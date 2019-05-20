My Queue

3 Things To Know

3 Things to Look for Before You Hire Your First Employee (60-Second Video)

About to become more than an army of one? Here's what to consider as you make that first hire.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director

About to become more than the boss of just yourself? Congrats! Here are three things to consider before you hire your first employee from our book Start Your Own Business:

  1. Don’t hire someone just like you. It's tempting because who’s better than you right? But you want to find someone who has strengths in areas you’re not so strong in, someone who can excel in the stuff you find difficult or hate doing.

  2. Look for a great communicator and a great listener. You want to know that they understand your vision, and can clearly let you know about progress or problems they face in their day-to-day.

  3. Use the Road Trip Test: Basically, you can have the smartest, most experienced applicant in the world, but if the thought of being stuck in a car with them for hours sounds like a nightmare, move on!

Watch more 3 Things to Know videos here.

