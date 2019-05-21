My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

Follow These Strategies to Recruit and Retain Employees

Here are three strategies for recruiting and retaining successful employees.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Social Media Editor
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's important to provide emotional and financial security to your employees as motivating forces to stay with our company. Here are three strategies for recruiting and retaining successful employees.

The first strategy comes from the hiring process. When hiring new people, you must have the skills to identify the potential candidates who hold similar values and ethics and who are aimed toward personal growth, innovation, cooperation and teamwork. According to Entrepreneur contributor Sherrie Campbell, take a look at their resume and see if they have had long-term successful employment runs with other companies.

Next, pay well and train well. It doesn’t take much to get loyalty and hard work out of your employees. When your employees feel secure, they can focus more intently on performing in their role, which leads to their production going up.

And finally, have a positive morale. As employers, you must strive to create a culture of positivity, reciprocity, inclusivity and enthusiasm. It is up to your leadership to make your employees, new and old, feel as if they are a part of an extended family. When your employees feel that love, it naturally creates a healthy and inspired work environment.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur