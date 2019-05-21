Follow These Strategies to Recruit and Retain Employees

Here are three strategies for recruiting and retaining successful employees.

The first strategy comes from the hiring process. When hiring new people, you must have the skills to identify the potential candidates who hold similar values and ethics and who are aimed toward personal growth, innovation, cooperation and teamwork. According to Entrepreneur contributor Sherrie Campbell, take a look at their resume and see if they have had long-term successful employment runs with other companies.

Next, pay well and train well. It doesn’t take much to get loyalty and hard work out of your employees. When your employees feel secure, they can focus more intently on performing in their role, which leads to their production going up.

And finally, have a positive morale. As employers, you must strive to create a culture of positivity, reciprocity, inclusivity and enthusiasm. It is up to your leadership to make your employees, new and old, feel as if they are a part of an extended family. When your employees feel that love, it naturally creates a healthy and inspired work environment.