How to Make Meaningful Connections at Work
Take time to analyze yourself and identify the vulnerabilities and insecurities that may be holding you back. According to Entrepreneur contributor Sherrie Campbell, to create and develop the workplace relationships, you need to know how to work with and manage your own emotions.
Practice mindfulness. Mindfulness essentially means awareness. If you are not aware of yourself and the impact you have on others it will be difficult for you to establish a meaningful and supportive network.
And finally, understand emotion. Emotional management and establishing connections means you practice the art of looking beyond the intensity of the moment to the bigger picture and how that bigger picture impacts everyone, not just how it impacts you individually.