3 Tips for Hitting Your Growth Goals This Year (60-Second Video)
Get specific with a timeline, concrete numbers and a clear list of exactly what you want to accomplish.
2 min read
- Get specific. It's important to lay out a timeline, concrete numbers and specifics on exactly what you want to accomplish. For example, nailing down how much funding you need to reach your goal -- and what exactly you plan to do with every dollar -- will help you get organized, visualize your company's future and convincingly sell your idea, whether you're chatting with VCs on the West Coast or acquaintances at a networking happy hour.
- Practice clearly and concisely explaining what your business is about and what it does in a way that anyone can understand. Try it in front of a mirror, with an older relative and with a child. When you speak to a potential connection, it's important that they not only understand you but are also able to repeat your business idea to someone else.
- When you're networking, be as authentic as you can -- it should set you apart from the people projecting how they think they should be acting. And never underestimate the power of face-to-face engagement. Often, a key to growing your business is showing up and simply being present in the right room.
