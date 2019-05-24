My Queue

3 Things To Know

3 Tips for Hitting Your Growth Goals This Year (60-Second Video)

Get specific with a timeline, concrete numbers and a clear list of exactly what you want to accomplish.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
2 min read
  • Get specific. It's important to lay out a timeline, concrete numbers and specifics on exactly what you want to accomplish. For example, nailing down how much funding you need to reach your goal -- and what exactly you plan to do with every dollar -- will help you get organized, visualize your company's future and convincingly sell your idea, whether you're chatting with VCs on the West Coast or acquaintances at a networking happy hour. 
  • Practice clearly and concisely explaining what your business is about and what it does in a way that anyone can understand. Try it in front of a mirror, with an older relative and with a child. When you speak to a potential connection, it's important that they not only understand you but are also able to repeat your business idea to someone else.
  • When you're networking, be as authentic as you can -- it should set you apart from the people projecting how they think they should be acting. And never underestimate the power of face-to-face engagement. Often, a key to growing your business is showing up and simply being present in the right room.

For more tips, check out Entrepreneur's article on women entrepreneurs and growth goals. 

Latest on Entrepreneur