Branding

This Entrepreneur Says He Spends as Much as $200K a Month on Building His Brand

Andrew Medal connects with Billy Gene in San Diego to talk all things digital marketing.
Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur, Digital Strategist, Web Designer, Author, Volunteer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Billy Gene is an online marketing influencer and educator. Through his online courses and Facebook live-streams, he teaches important entrepreneurial skills that schools often miss.

Gene says he spends up to $200,000 a month on his personal brand leveraging unique video content and ads on billboards, podcasts, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

