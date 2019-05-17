This Entrepreneur Says He Spends as Much as $200K a Month on Building His Brand

Andrew Medal connects with Billy Gene in San Diego to talk all things digital marketing.

May 17, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Billy Gene is an online marketing influencer and educator. Through his online courses and Facebook live-streams, he teaches important entrepreneurial skills that schools often miss.

Gene says he spends up to $200,000 a month on his personal brand leveraging unique video content and ads on billboards, podcasts, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

