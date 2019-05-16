Why This Entrepreneur Stuck With Her Startup Even When Her Employees Told Her to Quit

Jennifer Simons discusses a critical moment in her life when she decided whether she would follow the traditional post-college route or expand her business.

May 16, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the latest episode of Resilience with Entrepreneur Network partner Alley, Dressmate founder Jennifer Simons talks about finding herself at a crossroads. Her co-founder from college was off to a job, her company bank account was running low and people were telling her to simply move on and find a corporate job. Even some of the developers for the original Dressmate app recommended she go find a job with the $10,000 left in her account.

Saltzman and Simons discuss the rebound, and Simons talks about restless nights, finding consolation in friends and pets while looking at job postings.

Click the video to hear more from Simons and Saltzman's conversation.

Related: How This Entrepreneur Learned to Find Feedback in Every Rejection

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.