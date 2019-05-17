My Queue

Books

How to Create a Reading List That Will Actually Make You More Money

Read more if you want to improve your investing strategies.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town recommends a list of books to help you improve your investments. How many of these have you read?

  • Buffett: The Making of an American Capitalist by Roger Lowenstein 
  • Misbehaving by Richard H. Thaler 
  • Principles by Ray Dalio. Dalio runs the most lucrative hedge fund in the world. 
  • The Investment Checklist by Michael Shearn.
  • Prisoners of Geography by Tim Marshall

Town stresses that, as you add these books and others to your reading list, you are not required to read them all immediately. Instead, pace yourself to read all of them in a year. 

Click the video to learn about all of the books Phil Town recommends this year. 

