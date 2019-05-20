What Does It Actually Mean to Think Like a Millionaire?

If you want to achieve financial independence, these tips can help.

May 20, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy offers a few tips to help you gain clarity about your goals and achieve financial independence. Here are a few to get you started.

Write down your ideas. If you don't write your ideas down, you will most likely forget them later. Take time to reflect on your goals. Through this downtime, you may stumble upon an irreplaceable idea that would have taken you years to stumble upon otherwise. Fantasize about what you want to achieve. Picture yourself waving a magic wand and making all of your obstacles disappear. Now what do you see?

Want to learn more tips like these to becoming a millionaire? Click the video to hear more.

