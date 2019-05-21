How to Help Other People Be Successful

This CEO breaks down some of the common challenges a business might face in its early stages.

May 21, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

UPshow is a consumer engagement platform that focuses on in-venue marketing. In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner BizCast, UPshow CEO and co-founder Adam Hirsen discusses the challenges businesses often face in their early stages and the obstacles they may encounter after they get a foot in the door. One specific challenge Hirsen mentions is delivering a high-quality, valuable product to a large volume of customers while still making improvements upon said product.

He also explains the importance of surrounding yourself with people who will push you and your business to be better, and how important company culture is when recruiting employees. For more on UPshow and Hirsen, check out the full BizCast video.

Related: Every 'No' Is One Step Closer to a 'Yes'

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.