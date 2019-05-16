My Queue

Failure

This Former Professional Football Player Explains Why Entrepreneurs Should Embrace Pain

Pain is unfortunately unavoidable, but fortunately you can learn invaluable lessons from loss.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mike Moosbrugger, former professional football player and up-and-coming inspirational speaker, shares his story about the devastating personal tragedy that forever changed his life and the invaluable lessons he learned about embracing pain instead of avoiding it.

Moosbrugger and The Playbook host David Meltzer cover topics such as surrounding yourself with the right people, overcoming addiction and finding mentors to help you build a better life. The pair also discuss the need to be brutally honest in your evaluations of yourself, how to drop your ego in order to ask others for help and embracing accountability in order to grow as a person and professional.

Related: How to Unlock the Genius Inside of You

