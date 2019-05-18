Why Entrepreneurs Should Believe They Are Unstoppable

Josh York, CEO of Gymguyz, talks about his rise from being a broke 20-something to franchising 265 gyms nationwide.

May 18, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Josh York, CEO of Gymguyz, discusses the role that undying confidence and mental toughness play in the life of an entrepreneur. He also explains why he turned down an offer to sell his company for a life-changing amount of money in order to continue steadily growing the business himself.

York and host of The Playbook, David Meltzer, share their thoughts on the importance sacrifice in building and scaling a business, as well as their approach to finding the right mentors to guide you in your pursuit of success. The pair also talk about their best tips to expand your network and the benefits of going the extra mile as an entrepreneur.

