How These Married Entrepreneurs Have Used Webinars to Build Their Business and Save Other People's Marriages

Paul and Stacey Martino are founders of a relationship development program that helps people transform their personal and professional relationships.

May 27, 2019 2 min read

They shared some of the secrets to their success -- both in saving relationships and in business, with Emily Richett at the Clickfunnels annual conference, Funnel Hacking Live.

The Martinos have a wide-reaching business, but it was a journey to get there that they insist could not have happened without early guidance from mentors. “It's too difficult to stay in business if you don't get some momentum,” Paul mentions. “It requires mentorship and leaders like that to help you shortcut that time so you get the momentum early enough to overcome some of the hurdles that most entrepreneurs face.”

That momentum in their business means that Paul and Stacey can impact even more people and benefit more relationships. Stacey explains, “We are a mission-based organization. You have to be fully funded to reach more people to put out the book, to do the podcast, to do everything else that you do.”

Besides a book and podcast, Stacey says webinars are a powerful tool that help her and Paul educate potential customers. “The best way that we've found is really our webinar because it's that opportunity where we can really do a training class to show people, a relationship is just a skillset,” Stacy says. “Having great relationships… It's a skillset, but nobody ever taught us, so on that training class, we start giving them the skills for a relationship.”

