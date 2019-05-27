My Queue

Startups

This Entrepreneur Made Her First Perfume When She Was 13, and Now She Runs a Fragrance Business

Founder Carina Chaz sees every one of her work days as holding something new.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with fragrance company DedCool's founder Carina Chaz. Chaz explains how she was thirteen when she became interested in fragrances -- particularly in scent profiles and how to put together an interesting scent.

Her passion for her business and the variance of her work helps make every day exciting and challenging. 

Click play to hear more from Carina Chaz and Business Rockstars. 

