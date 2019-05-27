This Entrepreneur Made Her First Perfume When She Was 13, and Now She Runs a Fragrance Business

Founder Carina Chaz sees every one of her work days as holding something new.

May 27, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with fragrance company DedCool's founder Carina Chaz. Chaz explains how she was thirteen when she became interested in fragrances -- particularly in scent profiles and how to put together an interesting scent.

Her passion for her business and the variance of her work helps make every day exciting and challenging.

Click play to hear more from Carina Chaz and Business Rockstars.

Related: Laughter Is a Key Component to This Specialty Magazine's Success

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.