You Can Teach Yourself to Become More Courageous in Your Daily Life. Here's How.

Plus, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy explains why courage helps make great leaders.

May 27, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy points out that courage is not necessarily an innate trait -- it's something that you can develop over time. In order to cultivate your courage, try to keep these characteristics in mind:

Courageous people are bold. Courageous people take action. Courageous people stay the course. Courageous people take risks.

Click play to hear more tips on how to find courage.

