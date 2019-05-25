The Most Important Trait Shared by Successful Athletes and Entrepreneurs

Trying to becoming a professional baseball player gave Lukas Krause the tools to become a successful real estate entrepreneur.

May 25, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lukas Krause, real estate entrepreneur and author of The Business of You, sits down to discuss the lessons he learned during his quest to make the major leagues in baseball, and how his gameday preparation has helped him to thrive in the real estate industry.

Krause chats with the host of The Playbook, David Meltzer, about how he landed in the New York Mets’ organization despite not playing college baseball and how he was able to reinvent himself as a baseball player while working a full-time job. The pair discuss how to separate yourself from your competitors, the importance of pushing your limits and lessons entrepreneurs can learn from Krause's book.

Related: How Philanthropy Drives This Billion-Dollar Liquor Brand