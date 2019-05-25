My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Preparation

The Most Important Trait Shared by Successful Athletes and Entrepreneurs

Trying to becoming a professional baseball player gave Lukas Krause the tools to become a successful real estate entrepreneur.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lukas Krause, real estate entrepreneur and author of The Business of You, sits down to discuss the lessons he learned during his quest to make the major leagues in baseball, and how his gameday preparation has helped him to thrive in the real estate industry.

Krause chats with the host of The Playbook, David Meltzer, about how he landed in the New York Mets’ organization despite not playing college baseball and how he was able to reinvent himself as a baseball player while working a full-time job. The pair discuss how to separate yourself from your competitors, the importance of pushing your limits and lessons entrepreneurs can learn from Krause's book.

Related: How Philanthropy Drives This Billion-Dollar Liquor Brand

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur