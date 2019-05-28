My Queue

Personal Improvement

Before You Can Improve Anything in Your Business, You Have to Do This

If you don't acknowledge the problem, you'll never fix it.
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Salvador Cicero, president of the Cicero Law Firm, talks about the shortcomings entrepreneurs may face when starting their own businesses. According to Cicero, the first step of improving upon anything is acknowledging what's lacking. That first step is vital in the improvement process.

Cicero also explains the importance of keeping greater goals in mind at the beginning of the business’s life. While attending events early on might seem like a waste of time, it is an integral part of generating a business’s clientele and acquiring the tools to retain them.

For more, watch the full BizCast video.

