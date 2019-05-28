My Queue

Growth

These Easy Tips Can Help You Get a Promotion or Raise

Focus on productivity and making your colleagues' lives easier.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield offers a few tips on how to help you get a raise. First, Canfield suggests you should seek ways to make your supervisor and colleagues' lives easier. Make productivity a priority and prove you deserve more money. 

Finally, it might seem obvious, but you can't forget to ask for the raise. This is important for two reasons: 

  1. Often, you simply won't get a raise without asking.
  2. Even if you're turned down, you can learn what you need to do to earn one in the future. If you don't ask you won't know. 

Cick the video to hear more.

Related: How to Become More Mindful and Make Better Choices in Your Daily Life

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices

