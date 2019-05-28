These Easy Tips Can Help You Get a Promotion or Raise

Focus on productivity and making your colleagues' lives easier.

May 28, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield offers a few tips on how to help you get a raise. First, Canfield suggests you should seek ways to make your supervisor and colleagues' lives easier. Make productivity a priority and prove you deserve more money.

Finally, it might seem obvious, but you can't forget to ask for the raise. This is important for two reasons:

Often, you simply won't get a raise without asking. Even if you're turned down, you can learn what you need to do to earn one in the future. If you don't ask you won't know.

Cick the video to hear more.

